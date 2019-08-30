This is what the weather will be like at Lewis Capaldi in Scarborough this evening

Thousands of people will head to Scarborough's North Bay this evening to watch Lewis Capaldi's sold out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Past gigs at the theatre, the largest outdoor venue in Europe, have seen the crowd drenched with rain but will tonight's revellers need brollies, sunglasses or both?

Thankfully it is scheduled to stay dry this evening, though slightly breezy so an extra layer might be advisable.

The full forecast

The outlook for the rest of the day is generally dry but cloudy and breezy.

Moving into tonight it will remain breezy and stay dry, with clear spells and a minimum temperature of 14 °C.

Those attending Queen Machine Symphonic on Saturday night may not get as lucky with outbreaks of rain expected throughout the day.