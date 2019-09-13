This weekend's weather - here's how warm it will be in Scarborough

There's plenty of events happening in Scarborough this weekend, from heritage open days to charity fun days - but will the sun shine for them?

The weather for Saturday is looking promising but is forecast to get wetter on Sunday.

Read the full forecast below.

Friday night

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells, although some higher cloud later in the night.

A few mist patches are likely by the end of the night when it will turn chilly with light winds.

The minimum temperature overnight is 7 °C.

Saturday

Saturday will be dry with pleasantly warm sunny spells.

From 1pm the sunshine will turn hazier as some cloud moves in but temperatures will remain warm into the evening.

Moving into the night winds become gusty, especially on higher ground.

Maximum temperature during the day is 20 °C at around 3pm, and look to stay over warm only dropping to 14 °C

Sunday

Sunday will begin overcast wand windy.

From 1pm outbreaks of rain are likely with heavier rainfall expected at 7pm.

It will remain wet overnight

Maximum temperature during the day is 16 °C from 10am to 4pm, dropping to 10 °C overnight.

Looking to next week

Monday and Tuesday are set to be mostly dry with sunny spells, although some scattered showers are likely, especially on Tuesday.