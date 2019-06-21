THREE weather warnings for the Yorkshire coast - this is when and why

More severe weather could be on the way to our area, and the Met Office has issued three weather warnings.

Forecasters say there is a chance of heavy thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday - which could bring travel disruption and potential flooding to the Yorkshire coast.

Some areas may see torrential rain and lightning, while others while escape the worst of the conditions - but a yellow weather warning has been put in pace for most of England from noon on Sunday to midnight on Tuesday, 60 hours later.

Temperatures will be around 18C each day, and Monday appears to be the most day with the highest chance of thunderstorms.

The warning says:

* There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

* There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

* Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

* Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

* There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

* There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost