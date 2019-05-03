Tour de Yorkshire: Scarborough finish is moved due to concerns about the weather

Organisers of the Tour de Yorkshire have announced that the finish line for stage three has been moved because of the weather forecast.

The women riders are expected at around noon and the men just before 6pm on Saturday, and will sprint to the line on Scarborough seafront.

The official Tour de Yorkshire Twitter account said: "COURSE UPDATE: Due to weather conditions, the finish in Scarborough on Saturday has been altered slightly and will be the alternative one, as used in 2017, roughly 500m before the "traditional" finish."

This is the weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend.