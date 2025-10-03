TransPennine Express issues 'do not travel' advice as Storm Amy hits Yorkshire coast

TransPennine Express is urging customers to only travel if absolutely necessary due to the expected gale-force winds from Storm Amy.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers to only travel when absolutely necessary during the turbulent conditions that Storm Amy is set to cause.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rail operator is advising customers not to travel between Manchester/Liverpool and Glasgow/Edinburgh, or on services between York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh due to the expected gale-force winds from Storm Amy.

With a number of amber and yellow weather warnings in place across Scotland and north west England, any trains that are able to run are expected to be affected by delays and short notice cancellations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, the rail operator is urging customers not to travel on the following routes on Friday October 3:

• Preston – Edinburgh: from 12:00 • Newcastle – Edinburgh: from 16:00 • Preston – Glasgow: from 17:00

In addition, customers are advised not to travel during the morning of Saturday October 4:

• Preston – Glasgow/Edinburgh until 12:00 • York – Newcastle – Edinburgh until 12:00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers travelling after 12:00 on Saturday October 4 are strongly advised to check before they travel.

Customers with tickets across the affected routes can defer their journey and use their tickets for travel on Sunday 5th October at no extra cost.

Alternatively, they can request a full refund at tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds.

For all other routes across the TPE network, customers are strongly urged to check travel updates in advance and be prepared for disruption, including possible cancellations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director, said: "Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues.

“In line with other operators we will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions, however due to the weather warnings in place on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, we are having to issue advice not to travel on our Anglo-Scottish routes.

“We urge anyone travelling on the affected routes on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to reconsider their plans and to follow the guidance provided."

Customers should check the TPE website at tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates or visit nationalrail.co.uk for the latest updates.