Two weather warnings to hit Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington bringing heavy rain and 65mph winds

Two yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued by the Met Office which will affect the Yorkshire coast.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. The Met Office have said: “A complex area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic early this week is expected to move towards the UK whilst deepening, but confidence in the details of its track and intensity as it crosses the UK remains fairly low. “Despite these uncertainties, there is at least a medium likelihood that an extensive, and in places heavy swathe of rain will move into southwestern Britain during Wednesday evening and spread quickly northeast, with totals by early Thursday morning of widely 20-30mm, and for some places 30-50mm. “In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with a chance of gales, initially along southern and eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime. “Winds will pick up in association with the low, and as it clears from the east coast, very strong northwesterly winds are likely to develop. Gusts of wind of 45-55 mph can be expected widely, with 65 mph possible near coasts.”