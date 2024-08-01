The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms will be in place today (August 1) from 1am until 11:59pm.

The warning covers most of England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast for today , and may lead to some disruption.

According to the Met Office, spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

The Met Office have said an area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England. This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday. Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are then expected to develop through Thursday afternoon and evening across parts of central, southern and eastern England, and perhaps also south Wales. These have the potential to produce 50 mm or more in 1-2 hours, along with gusty winds, large hail, and the risk of surface water flooding.Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-a-thunderstorm/stay-safe-in-a-thunderstorm for safety advice from the Met Office.