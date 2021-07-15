Forecasts predict temperatures of up to 31°C for parts of the country, with Scarborough also set to experience clear skies and sunshine.

With Covid restrictions about the be lifted and the school holidays not far away the sunshine has arrived just in time.

Here's a full forecast for the next week in Scarborough:

Scarborough is set for sunshine. Picture: JPI Media/ Richard Ponter

Friday July 16

Friday will be sunny all day with a less than five per cent chance of rain.

Temperatures are set to peak at 19°C from 12pm until 5pm and stay warm through the evening and into the night.

Conditions will feel warm as wind speeds are low and humidity levels are high.

The pollen count is very high.

Sunrise will be at 4.48am and sunset is 9.27pm.

Saturday July 17

The warm weather continues into the weekend and Saturday is currently predicted to be the hottest day with bright sunshine and clear skies.

Temperatures will start to get warm early in the day and will be 20°C by 10am, rising to 24°C by 4pm.

Again wind speeds are low and humidity high so it should feel warm, especially overnight.

The pollen count is very high.

Sunrise will be 4.49am and sunset is 9.25pm.

Sunday July 18

It will continue to be hot on Sunday with a high temperature of 23°C and clear skies.

Like Saturday it is set to be warm from early on, hitting 21°C at 10am and staying in the 20s until 7pm.

Humidity levels are slightly lower than previous days.

The pollen count is very high.

Sunrise is at 4.51am and sunset is at 9.24pm.

Monday July 19

The sun continues on Monday but there will be cloudy intervals.

Temperatures drop back below 20°C, sitting around 18°C for most of the day.

There continues to be a very low chance of rain.

Winds speeds pick up slightly so it may feel slightly cooler.

The pollen count continues to be very high.

Sunrise is at 4.52am and sunset is at 9.23pm.

Tuesday July 20

It will be back to clear, sunny skies on Tuesday with temperatures at 19°C for most of the day.

Conditions will stay warm through the evening and overnight.

Humidity is high overnight.

Sunrise is at 4.54am and sunset is at 9.21pm.

Wednesday July 21

The forecast predicts another sunny day.

Temperatures will peak at 18°C from 1pm to 4pm.

The chance of rain is again less than 5 per cent.

Sunrise is at 4.55am and sunset will be at 9.20pm.

Looking ahead

For the rest of the month the Met Office is predicting it to be widely dry with plenty of sunshine across the country.

However, there may be some clouds and drizzle along some eastern coasts.