A Yellow weather warning has been forecast by the Met Office for this weekend.

The weather warning is in place from Saturday January 29, until Monday January 31.

The Met Office says: “Strong westerly winds will bring some disruption on Saturday to Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England.”

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this weekend:

Tonight: Windy with upland gales, and strong gusts elsewhere. Cloudy, with light rain and drizzle across western hills, persistent for some. Eastern parts likely staying dry, with isolated clear spells possible

Minimum temperature: 7℃

Winds will reach up to 44mph, making it feel like 6℃

Saturday: Cloudy and windy start, before a band of blustery but mostly light rain spreads southeast, clearing around midday. Clearer, colder weather following, with long sunny spells and winds gradually easing.

Maximum temperature: 11℃.

Winds may reach up to 48mph, making it feel like 5℃.

Sunday: Cold, frosty start Sunday, then sunny spells before cloud thickens with rain later. Windy overnight, with gales possible. Cold, breezy with sunny spells.

Maximum temperature: 6℃.