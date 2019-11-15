Weekend weather forecast: more rain set to hit Scarborough

Picture by Scarborough Police.

After a very blustery day yesterday, here's what the weather will be like in the next few days according to the Met Office.

Friday

Showers are expected to ease throughout the day with some brighter spells developing in the afternoon. It will still feel windy and cold. Tonight, outbreaks of rain will develop from the east, before becoming more confined to the north and west by dawn.

Saturday

Saturday is expected to stay largely cloudy with further rain at times, along with a chilly north or northeasterly breeze.

Sunday to Monday