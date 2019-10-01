When will it stop raining in Scarborough and the weather for the rest of the week

It will continue to be wet in Scarborough as another morning of heavy rain is forecast across the district.

As Scarborough has woken to even more rain today, the Met Office is warning that the chance of precipitation will remain above 90% right through the morning.

The forecast suggests that the rain will ease off for the afternoon with only a 20% chance from 12pm onwards and then less than 5% from 7pm and through the night.

By contrast, Wednesday is set to see uninterrupted sunshine throughout the day with a high temperature of 12°C expected by mid-afternoon.

Scarborough weather hour-by-hour (% chance of rain):

9am to 11am: 95%

11am: 60%

Midday to 3pm: 20%

3pm to 7pm: 10%

7pm to 10pm: <5%

10pm to midnight: 10%

Forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday

Wednesday will begin cold.

Although dry and sunny there will be a chilly breeze.

The afternoon will remain dry with lighter winds and sunshine will continue.

Maximum temperature 12°C around 3pm.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

There is a chance of frost early on Thursday but it will be otherwise dry and bright.

Overnight conditions will turn windy with rain returning.

Forecasters say Friday will probably be unsettled, with wind and rain easing.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will be dry and bright to start although rain is set to return later in the day.