Will the wet weather continue this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Although the weather is expected to get sunnier, winder are also predicted to get stronger; especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although the Yorkshire coast may see more sun, winds are set to get stronger as the week progresses, alongside some scattered showers.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘low’ for the full week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A drier and brighter day, with sunny spells. A brisk southwesterly wind, locally gusty at times, especially to the lee of hills. Chance of a few showers affecting mainly western hills. Feeling pleasant in some sheltered eastern parts.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 29mph, making it feel like 15 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:16am and high tide is expected at 13:42pm.

Tonight:

Any daytime showers soon fading to leave a dry night, with clear spells for many. Still on the breezy side. Feeling cooler compared to Sunday night, especially in rural areas.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday:

After a dry and bright start, chance of some heavy and possibly thundery showers moving quickly north-eastwards during the morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers following. Winds easing. Feeling warm.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, but could increase to 32mph from 13:00pm until 17:00pm. The winds will make it feel like 14 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:35am and high tide is expected at 14:52pm.

Wednesday:

Dry and bright start Wednesday, before wet and windy weather quickly sweeps north-eastwards later, with gales likely, clearing overnight. Sunshine and showers following into Thursday and Friday. Windy and staying mild.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 13 °C. Strong winds are expected from the evening and will continue until midday Thursday.