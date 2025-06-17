Will there be a heatwave this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to stay mainly warm and dry across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

Much of the UK will be in heatwave conditions by the coming weekend, including the Yorkshire coast, says the Met Office.

Heat will build through the week. On Wednesday the highest temperatures values in the UK are expected to be around 27ºC. On Thursday this will rise to 29ºC and by Saturday increasing more locations will exceed heatwave values, with the highest temperatures expected to exceed 30ºC.

Matthew Lehnert, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “An area of high pressure over southern England will build across a larger part of the UK through midweek. Ahead of this, wet and windy weather will affect the far northwest later today and into Tuesday morning. It will remain very warm across parts of the south and east.”

Tony Wisson, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “The rising temperatures this week are a combination of several factors. Over the next few days, settled weather and warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise day on day. Temperatures will then rise further towards the end of the week as winds turn more southerly and even warmer air over continental Europe will be drawn across the UK. We could very well see several places exceeding 30ºC, which will be the highest temperatures of the year so far.”

Will it be a heatwave?

Heatwave conditions in the UK are met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with temperature values meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold for that location. Across much of the north and west of the UK this threshold is 25ºC, but across Greater London and the Home Counties the threshold is higher, at 28ºC.

Tony Wisson added: “By the beginning of the weekend we could very well be meeting heatwave thresholds in places. While the warmest temperatures are likely across London and the east of England, by Saturday heatwave thresholds could be reached across much of the Midlands, low-lying areas bordering the Peak District and even parts of east Wales.”

How long will it last?

High pressure is expected to move away from the UK into early next week resulting in temperatures falling. However, there is uncertainty in how quickly this happens, and the peak temperatures experienced across the UK.

Tony Wisson added: “Temperatures are likely to peak in the low 30s Celsius this weekend before easing sometime early week. Some forecast models even allow temperatures to rise into the mid 30s of Celsius by Monday. While this is feasible, it is considered a lower-likelihood scenario.”

Here’s your weather report for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A dry and mostly sunny start, but cloud will edge southeast during the day, perhaps with some rain over the Pennines. Conditions in the east will be drier with some bright spells. Breezy but winds easing. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

UV and the pollen count are set to be high.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:54am and low tide is expected at 15:21pm. Tonight: Any lingering cloud and rain will move away south this evening, leaving a dry night with clear spells. This may allow some chilly rural temperatures.

Minimum temperature 6 °C. Wednesday:

Dry and fine on Wednesday. Sunny spells are likely, particularly in the south, but perhaps more cloudy in the north. Feeling warm.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

UV and the pollen count are set to be high.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 15°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:45am and low tide is expected at 16:17pm. Thursday: Fine and mostly dry, with lots of sun. Conditions remaining breezy on the coast.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

UV and the pollen count are set to be high.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 20°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:41am and low tide is expected at 17:20pm. Friday:

Temperatures rising, becoming very warm or perhaps hot by the weekend. Yet again remaining sunny. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

UV and the pollen count are set to be high.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 18°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:44am and low tide is expected at 18:28pm. Saturday:

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Some sporadic light showers possible.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

UV is set to be high, whereas the pollen count has risen to very high.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 18°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:58am and high tide is expected at 12:52pm. Sunday:

Cloudy start to the day with sunny intervals. Afternoon set to be sunnier, with wind dropping in the evening.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

UV is set to be high, whereas the pollen count has risen to very high.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 20°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:05am and high tide is expected at 14:00pm.