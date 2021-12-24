YELLOW WEATHER WARNING ISSUED: Will we see snow on the Yorkshire Coast this Christmas?

Will it be snowy in Scarborough this Christmas?

The Met Office has issued a warning of snow and strong winds in North Yorkshire between 00:15 (UTC) and 12:00 on Sunday December 26

This will probably affect some higher elevations, leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times by car, as well as by bus and possibly train services

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Further details

As an area of rain moves northwards, it looks like turning to snow over the higher parts of Northern England, and then southern and central Scotland.

Coupled with strong winds, gusting to 35 to 45 mph in places, this is likely to lead to some difficult travel conditions across higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes, as well as the Southern Uplands, during the early hours of Sunday.

Temporary blizzard-like conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation.

These conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.

The extent of snowfall is uncertain at this stage, and so it will be particularly worthwhile keeping up to date with the forecast.

The forecast for the Christmas weekend for the Yorkshire Coast is as follows:

Headline:

Generally overcast with rain at times. Rather chilly.

Christmas Eve (day):

Cloudy, rather chilly and damp with persistent low cloud and patchy fog. Intermittent, mainly light rain and drizzle through the day for many areas, perhaps turning to sleet or snow across the tops of the Pennines by the evening. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Christmas Eve (night):

Rain and hill snow slowly petering out this evening with low cloud lifting. Becoming cold with a local inland frost. Isolated showers after midnight, these wintry over hills. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Christmas Day:

A cold and rather cloudy start to Christmas Day morning, but likely dry.

Long sunny periods developing through the day, but feeling quite bitter with a brisk southeasterly breeze.

Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: