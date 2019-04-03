Welcome to Yorkshire confirms independent investigations into Sir Gary Verity's conduct

Two independent investigations into concerns over Sir Gary Verity's expenses and behaviour are due to be carried out.

The former Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire resigned at the end of last month after an investigation found he had "made errors of judgement regarding his expenses".

Welcome to Yorkshire said Sir Gary's decision to step down was due to ill health and was not directly linked to the investigation's findings.

However, soon after he quit, allegations of bullying towards staff also started to surface.

The Board of Welcome to Yorkshire has now confirmed that two external, independent organisations will be appointed to investigate Sir Gary's conduct over his 10-year tenure as Chief Executive.

One investigation will look into concerns around expenses and the other into behaviour since his appointment in 2008.

As part of both of these, Welcome to Yorkshire’s policies, procedures and governance will be assessed, and where required, recommendations for improvements will be made.

Board Member Deborah Egan OBE said: "Welcome to Yorkshire is a responsible organisation which has a duty to be transparent and accountable. As soon as the independent organisations have been appointed, anyone who believes they have been affected by these issues will be invited to come forward. They will be fully supported, and all accounts will be treated in the strictest of confidence."

The findings of these investigations, which Welcome to Yorkshire says will be completed in a "thorough and timely manner", will be made public.

West Yorkshire Police have been informed.