Wesley Centre hosts Julian Lloyd Webber

A special evening with Julian Lloyd Webber has been planned at the Wesley Centre in Malton.

The world famous musician will take audiences on a musical journey at the venue on Saturday 15 June.

The event will feature clips from his extraordinary life with luminaries such as Cleo Lane and Yehudi Menhuin, as well as music with his brother Andrew.

Julian Lloyd Webber’s wife, the acclaimed cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, and pianist Pam Chowhan will perform music closely associated with Lloyd Webber’s life.

Mr Lloyd Webber said: “It will be a fun evening.

“There will be a Q&A session where people are free to ask me anything they want – well yes, pretty much!

“I hope it will be entertaining, and above all it would be nice to see some young faces there.”

He is passionate about music as a transformative power for young minds.

As part of the evening Mr Lloyd Webber will host a mini-masterclass for two upcoming local cellists.

Malton’s newly re-branded Wesley Centre is a Grade II listed Methodist chapel of national significance.

The chapel has dodged closure several times, particularly after its roof collapsed in 2015.

A £1million appeal is underway to transform the building into a community hub to feature a fine concert hall.

A central part of its planned refurbishment is the restoration of a historic pipe organ as its centrepiece.

Paul Emberley, Wesley Centre Development lead, said: “We’re delighted to host Julian Lloyd Webber in what we hope will kick-start an exciting programme of live events, something we plan to build on once the centre refurbishment is complete.

“Julian and Andrew’s father, William Lloyd Webber, was a renowned organist and composer.

“As well as this shared interest with the history of the building, Julian believes music brings communities together, which is the driving ambition of the Wesley Centre as a community hub.”

Go to https://www.maltonwesleycentre.org/Event/an-evening-with-julian-lloyd-webber to buy tickets for the evening.

Visit www.maltonwesleycentre.org to find out more about the Wesley Centre Appeal and to donate funds.