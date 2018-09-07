Wetherspoons bans dogs in its pubs from Monday

Scarborough dog-lovers will no-longer be able to bring their four legged friends into Wetherspoons from next week.

The pub chain will be enforcing a strict no dog policy across the country from Monday, September 10, including its Lord Rosebery pub in Westborough, Scarborough.

Wetherspoons has had a policy banning dogs from its pubs since 1979, it has not been fully enforced at all its sites. A spokesperson for the chain said that it is set to enforce the dog ban because even well behaved dogs can be ‘unpredictable at times’.

Wetherspoons is also family friendly and the spokesperson added that young children can be scared by dogs and that food is served in its pubs.

However, guide dogs will still be allowed in the chain’s pubs, although owners are advised to bring along ‘documentation’ to explain the dog’s ‘purpose’.

Wetherspoons policy on dogs says: "While we are fond of dogs, we permit only registered assistance dogs inside our pubs and hotels. To avoid any confusion or unnecessary upset, please ensure that your dog is wearing the recognisable leash/collar or harness.

"It would also be helpful if you could bring along suitable documentation to explain the dog’s purpose. A limited number of pubs do permit dogs on a lead into the garden and/or other external areas. ‘Please check directly with the pub which you are planning to visit."

Meanwhile, DogBuddy has launched its third annual Dog-friendly Pub Awards. The home dog boarding and doggy day care platform believes that being dog-friendly is increasingly important for pub trade.

Richard Setterwall, CEO and founder of DogBuddy says: “We believe that dogs are a big part of your family, and a big part of the pub experience – not only because they add to the existing charm and community feel of a local pub. Already, 34% of dog owners struggle to find a dog-friendly pub. Now, with one of the UK’s largest pub chains banning dogs, it seems, it's going to become even harder.”

It seems that dog owners are also helping to keep the UK pub trade alive. A survey of 3,000 dog owners showed that 95% visit the pub, and over a quarter of them (26%) say that they pay a visit to a pub more than once a week.

Nearly two thirds (64%) of dog owners will search online for a dog-friendly pub before making a visit, and 67% are put off visiting a pub if it’s not dog-friendly. Nearly a quarter (24%) of dog owners have left a pub because it’s not been suitable for their dog.

Mr Setterwall added: “This is a great shame for the dogs and a missed opportunity for the publicans. In an ideal world, we’d love for every pub in the UK to be dog-friendly! We launched the DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub Awards three years ago to celebrate pubs across the UK that welcome our four-legged friends and give them a happy and safe environment. Long may they continue to do so!”

Voting is now open. Voting closes on Sunday 28 October and winners will be announced on Friday 9 November. Anyone can vote for their favourite dog-friendly pub by visiting dogbuddypubs.com