What do you think about car cruising in Scarborough?

The council has proposed the introduction of a protection order to stop car cruising in Scarborough.

The proposal comes following a decision by North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council to close Marine Drive yesterday (Sunday 25 March) for public safety reasons.

The borough council is now seeking the views of local people as they propose the introduction of a Public Space Protection Order.

The closure of the road followed the arrival of thousands of vehicles and spectators to a “car cruise” event during which it was evident that those attending were driving dangerously.

Past events have resulted in antisocial driving putting the safety of local people and visitors at risk as the drivers perform dangerous stunts and drive at unacceptable speeds.

During an event in October last year, £50,000 worth of damage was caused to the surface of Royal Albert Drive. A man was subsequently charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Inspector Graeme Kynman of Scarborough police, said: “Firstly I would like to thank local people and businesses for their patience and understanding following Sunday’s closure of Marine Drive and a number of roads connected to it.

"We realise it caused a lot of inconvenience, however the safety of pedestrians and spectators was our prime concern, we simply could not take the risk posed to the many adults and children who were enjoying the sunshine and entertainment in the area.

"We are aware that the vehicles were dispersed to other parts of Scarborough and subsequently received a huge increase in calls for service due to antisocial driving.”

To provide increased powers for the future, Scarborough Borough Council is now seeking a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and needs the views of local people. The PSPO will provide additional powers under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act to specifically target car cruise events in Scarborough.

Sandra Rees, Community Safety & Safeguarding Manager for Scarborough Borough Council, said: “The powers under the order will include a number of prohibited activities to prevent people from taking part in unauthorised car cruising events. The safety of members of the public is our priority and their ability to enjoy the town and all it has to offer without being in fear for their safety or feeling intimidated. We urge all local people to have their say on our proposals."

Details of the proposed Public Space Protection Order

The Order is intended to stop persons at all times within the restricted area from engaging in the following activities:

1. Participating in Car Cruising

2. Promoting, organising or publicising Car Cruising (including but not limited to via email, the internet, social media, or via any publication or broadcast medium)

3. Attending any meeting in a public place (as defined by the Act) either as a vehicle owner, driver, passenger or spectator where a reasonable person would consider that Car Cruising was or is taking place.

More information is available on Scarborough Borough Council's website.

Representations on the proposed Public Space Protection Order should be made to Sandra Rees, either in writing to Scarborough Borough Council, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, and Y011 2HG or by email saferscarboroughhub@scarborough.gcsx.gov.uk

Representations should be made no later than midnight on April 20.

Definitions

“Car Cruising” is defined as two or more motor vehicles (including motorbikes) being on or in a highway or a public place (as defined in the Act), where any such vehicle or occupant of a vehicle performs any of the Prohibited Activities listed below.

“Participating in Car Cruising” means being the driver of, or being carried in (or on) a motor vehicle in circumstances where Car Cruising is taking place.

The “Prohibited Activities” are:

(a) causing danger or risk of injury to road users (including pedestrians)

(b) causing damage or risk of damage to property

(c) speeding or racing

(d) driving in convoy

(e) performing stunts

(f) sounding horns or playing music so as to cause a nuisance

(g) using foul or abusive language

(h) using threatening or intimidating behaviour, or

(i) causing obstruction (whether moving or stationary).