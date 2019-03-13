What happens if Scarborough Athletic get into the play-offs

If Scarborough Athletic manage to book a play-off spot in the Evo-Stik Premier, they will still have to win a further three games to seal a place in the National League North.

The winners of the Evo-Stik Premier will be automatically promoted, with the four teams below them competing in a play-off system.

The second-placed team will tackle the fifth-placed side and the team that finishes third will do battle with the team finishing fourth on Tuesday April 30.

The winners of these games will go head to head on Saturday May 4, with the club that finished higher in the league having home advantage.

After this game comes a super play-off, with the winner of the Evo-Stik Premier play-offs fighting it out with their Evo-Stik Premier Central counterparts at a neutral venue.

Kettering Town are currently running away with the Evo-Stik Premier Central and look nailed on for a place in the National League North, but an interesting battle is developing below them.

Stourbridge lie second, with Kings Lynn Town, Stratford Town and Alvechurch also in the play-off spots.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Coalville Town and Biggleswade Town also harbour ambitions of booking a play-off place.