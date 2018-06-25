What's happening in Scarborough for Armed Forces Day?

Thousands of spectators are expected to visit Scarborough on Saturday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Scarborough first held an Armed Forces Day event in 2009 and the event has grown in size, ambition and reputation ever since, attracting the very best air, sea and land displays and exhibits, including two displays from the famous RAF Red Arrows.

It will be all eyes to the sky again this year for two spectacular aerial displays.

The world renowned Blades Aeronautical Display Team, made up entirely of former RAF Red Arrows pilots, and the Muscle Biplane from Rich Goodwin Airshows will perform high energy and awe inspiring aerobatics. Completing the aerial line up will be a flypast from an RAF Dakota.

The day’s programme will also include an RNLI air to sea rescue training exercise, Scarborough Sea Cadets gun run challenge against a visiting team from Northampton Sea Cadet Corps, music and marching from the Yorkshire Corps of Drums and Yorkshire Volunteer Band. There will also be a vintage fair with themed music and vintage vehicles and military adventure park and military displays.

Cllr Tom Fox, chairman of the Armed Forces Day steering group, said: “On behalf of Scarborough Council, we are very proud and pleased to have the opportunity to host an Armed Forces Day and the support of the Ministry of Defence. This year we will be remembering the centenary year of the end of World War One and marking the 100th birthday of the Royal Air Force with tributes, special exhibits and music.

“We have strong links with the military, particularly the Yorkshire Regiment, who will be joining us this year with a new meet and greet’ project that gives people the chance to mingle and chat with soldiers about their work and experiences. The free event is a great way for residents and visitors to show their support for the magnificent work the Armed Forces do for us, to honour and thank them.”

Today, the Commonwealth Flag was raised outside Scarborough Town Hall.

The Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Joe Plant, lead the proceedings with representation from the Royal British Legion and local cadets.

Children from the town’s Friarage Community Primary School also attended the ceremony and afterwards had the chance to talk to guests and have a tour of the Town Hall’s civic areas.

Cllr Plant said: “This special event signals the start of the countdown to Armed Forces Day and is an opportunity to reflect and remember the dedication and sacrifice given by our Armed Forces.”