What's open in Scarborough: your New Year guide

Here's a list of what services are running / what shops are open in Scarborough on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Pharmacies

Morrisons, Dunslow Road, Scarborough: Closed New Year’s Day.

Cohens Chemist, 1a Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough: Closed New Year’s Day.

Lloyds Pharmacy, 8 North Marine Road, Scarborough: Closed New Year’s Day.

Boots Pharmacy, 100-101 Westborough, Scarborough: New Year’s Eve, 8.30am-5.30pm, closed New Year’s Day.

Lincoln Co-op Pharmacy, Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough: Closed New Year’s Day.

Lincoln Co-op Pharmacy, 7 High Street, Eastfield: Closed New Year’s Day.

Lloyds Pharmacy, 24 Market Place, Malton: Closed New Year’s Day.

Boots Pharmacy, 31-33 Wheelgate, Malton: New Year’s Day, 12am-1pm.

Scarborough Hospital

Scarborough Hospital, Woodland Road, Scarborough, urgent care service available 24 hours a day, call 111.

Trains

Transpennine Express - From 2235 on 31 December until 1800 on New Year’s Day customers should check before they travel. Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Scarborough will only run between York and Scarborough.

Northern - New Year’s Day, no services;

Buses

East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) - For the full timetables ring BusLine, see www.eyms.co.uk or download the EYMS Buses app.

New Year’s Eve, Saturday services will run on all routes, but with the following services finishing at about 7pm.

Service 7/7A: The last Service 7 bus will be the 6.30pm from Westborough (6.47pm from Eastfield). The last Service 7A bus will be the 6.15pm bus from St Thomas Street

(6.20pm from Westborough, 6.39pm from Eastfield).

Services 12/128: The normal Saturday timetables will run.

New Year’s Day, no buses run.

Arriva - 31 December: Normal Monday timetables will apply but with services reducing from around 6pm; New Year’s Day, No service

Coastliner - 31 December, Saturday service; New Year’s Day, No service.

Scarborough Council

Emergency council contacts: Cleansing and Refuse

01723 351558, Dog Warden

01723 351558, Environmental

Health Officer 01723 351558,

Highways, Works and Street

Cleansing 01723 351558, Homelessness Enquiries 01723 351558, Housing Officer, 01723 351558, Mobile Warden Control 01723 351558.

Bin Collections

To see your revised bin collection times visit the Scarborough Borough Council website at www.scarborough.gov.uk and select the Bin Calendar option or ring 01723 232323.

Libraries

Libraries will re-open from Tuesday, 2 January.

Library services are still available online 24/7, at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/digital-library.

Supermarkets

Proudfoot, Eastfield: New Year’s Eve, 6.30am-6pm; closed New Year’s Day

Proudfoot, Seamer: New Year’s Eve, 6.30am-7pm; closed New Year’s Day

Proudfoot, Newby: New Year’s Eve, 7am-6pm; closed New Year’s Day

Proudfoot, Manham New Year’s Eve, 7am-7pm; closed New Year’s Day

Aldi: New Year’s Eve, 8am-6pm; closed New Year’s Day

Morrisons: New Year’s Eve, 6am-6pm; New Year’s Day, 6am-6pm.

Sainsbury’s: New Year's Eve, 7am-6pm; New Year’s Day, 9am-6pm

Tesco: New Year's Eve, 6am-7pm; closed New Year’s Day.

Brunswick Shopping Centre - New Year's Eve, normal hours; New Year Day, normal Sunday hours.