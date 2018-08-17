What Scarborough Police has to say ahead of tonight's Britney Spears show

If officers want to speak to you at tonight's Open Air Theatre gig don't give the excuse 'oops I did it again' says Scarborough Police.

Doors open for Britney Spears' show in less than an hour and Scarborough Police have released an important message to gig-goers and residents in true Britney style.

The force posted on it's Facebook page: "Scarborough Open Air Theatre are hosting Britney Spears tonight.

"We hope you have an enjoyable and safe night, if you are spoken to by us please don't give the excuse 'oops I did it again.'

"We don't want to speak to you as a 'criminal.' If we do have to speak to anyone it's 'my prerogative'.

"If you see anything suspicious please give us all details, but dont be offended if we ask you to 'gimme me more'. We work very closely with security proving we are 'stronger than yesterday'.

"We hope none of the crowd are 'toxic' and everyone gets on with each other."

The pop princess will be supported by international artist Pitbull.

Pop princess Britney Spears performs in Scarborough tonight!