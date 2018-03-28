Wheel-spinning motorist gets suspended jail term for causing nearly £50,000 of damage to Scarborough road

A Scarborough man has been given a seven-month jail sentence suspended for two years after causing nearly £50,000 worth of damage to a road in the seaside town.

Anthony Hopcraft, 24 of Maple Drive, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage at York Crown Court on Monday.

Royal Albert Drive was damaged during a so-called car cruise event on October 15 last year when Hopcraft performed wheel-spins with his handbrake on.

The wheels were spun to the extent that the tyres burst and the wheels rims continued to tear into the road surface.

The cost to repair the damage came to £47,740.

As well as receiving a suspended prison sentence, Hopcraft was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, fined £750 and told to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Royal Albert Drive, Scarborough (Google)

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his disqualification period.

Investigating officer, PC Will Lane of Scarborough Community Impact Team, said: “Having a driving licence is a privilege, not a right. On the evening of October 15, Anthony Hopcraft abused that privilege and drove with no thought for anyone else, let alone the damage, cost and inconvenience he caused to law-abiding members of the public.

“Public safety will always be our priority and I hope, that if and when Hopcraft regains his licence, his attitude to driving and other road users will be significantly improved.”

“I welcome the sentence handed out which sends a clear message that such disregard for safety and other road users will not be tolerated in Scarborough.”