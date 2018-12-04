Where can I find this Scarborough rock?

A keen visitor to Scarborough is appealing for help from Scarborough News readers in trying to locate the rock featured on this photo.

Peter Howard said his wife Jane’s family had been visiting the town for at least 70 years and they spent their honeymoon here in 1970.

“We have revisited the town on an almost annual basis and will be there next week (5-7 December),” said Peter, who lives in Sale, Cheshire.

“This photo was taken in 1954 and features my wife and her two sisters.

“Over our last two visits we have tried to locate the exact place where it was taken but with no success.”

Email newsdesk@jpress.co.uk and we will pass on the information to him.