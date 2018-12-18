Where to watch Mary Poppins Returns – opening on Friday

Mary Poppins Returns – starring Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke and Julie Walters – opens across the region on Friday December 21.

Here’s where you can catch it.

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough: daily from Friday December 21 except Christmas Day and Boxing Day at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at 2pm only.

Cinema closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Whitby Pavilion: Dec 28 at 2.30pm & 7pm; Dec 29 at 2.30pm & 7pm; Dec 30 at 2.30pm & 7pm; Dec 31 at 11am & 2.30pm; Jan 2 at 2.30pm & 7pm; Jan 3 at 2.30pm & 7pm; Jan 4 at 2.30pm & 7pm January: 2.30pm & 7pm ; Jan 6 at 2.30pm & 7pm; Jan 7 at 2.30pm;

Jan at 2.30pm Jan 9 at 2.30pm; Jan 10 at 2.30pm

Tickets: 01947 458899

Stephen Jospeh Theatre, Scarborough

January 18 at 2.45pm and 6.45pm; January 19 at 2pm and 5pm; January 21 and 23 at 6.45pm and January 24 at 7.15pm

Tickets: 01723 370541Whre