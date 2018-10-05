Which is the best fish & chip shop in Scarborough ? You decide

We are on the look-out to find the best chippy of 2018 in the Scarborough and Filey area.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

So who deserves to win the coveted title? The winner will receive a trophy and certificate, and two runners-up will receive certificates.

VOTE FOR ONE OF THE CHIPPIES:

Alleyways Fish & Chip Shop

38 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

Bamfords Chippy

27 Sandside, Scarborough

Cappleman’s Fish & Chips

33 Raleigh Street, Scarborough

Captains Table

2 Cross Hill, Hunmanby

Cayton Fisheries

94 Main Street, Cayton

CJ’s Fish & Chips

46 Murray Street, Filey

Coble Landing Fish & Chips

Coble Landing, Filey

Cross Gates Fish & Chips

Curlew Drive, Scarborough

Dean’s @ Northway

86 Northway, Scarborough

Dicky Bees

4 Mitford Street, Filey

East Ayton Fisheries

33 Main Street, East Ayton

First Catch Fish & Chips

49 Sandside, Scarborough

First Catch Fish & Chips

16 Belle Vue Crescent, Filey

Fish & Chips @ Snainton

23 High Street, Snainton

Foxhound Inn & Fisheries

Main Street, Flixton

Hanover Road Fish & Chips

14 Hanover Road, Scarborough

Harpers Fish & Chips

Spital Road, Staxton

High Street Fish & Chips

8 High Street, Eastfield

Hileys Fish & Chips

45 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough

Inghams Fish Restaurant

38a Belle Vue Street Filey

Leeds Fisheries

35 Eastborough, Scarborough

Lifeboat Fish Bar

76 Eastborough, Scarborough

Manham Hill Fisheries

50 Manham Hill, Eastfield

Marks Fish & Chips

72 Castle Road, Scarborough

Molly’s Fish & Chips

9 Eastborough, Scarborough

Mother Hubbard’s

43a Westborough, Scarborough

Newlands Park Fisheries

54 Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough

Papa’s Fish & Chips

23 Foreshore Road, Scarborough

Papa’s Fish & Chips

Market Lane, Eastfield

Princess Fish & Chips

26 Eastborough, Scarborough

Ramshill Fisheries

21 Ramshill Road, Scarborough

Rennards

81 Castle Road, Scarborough

Silks Fish & Chips @ The Croft

2 The Croft, Scarborough

Simpson’s Fish & Chips

92 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

Smallfry

52 North Street, Scarborough

Steve’s Plaice

3 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough

Swifts

55 Dean Road, Scarborough

The Anchor Fish & Chips

37 Sandside, Scarborough

The Brown Room

5 Union Street, Filey

The Fish & Chip Shop

1 East Pier, Scarborough

The Fishpan

28a Foreshore Road, Scarborough

The Tunny Club

1 Sandgate, Scarborough

Wackers

1 Vernon Road, Scarborough

Winking Willy’s Fish & Chips

10 Sandside, Scarborough