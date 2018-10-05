Which is the best fish & chip shop in Scarborough ? You decide

We are on the look-out to find the best chippy of 2018 in the Scarborough and Filey area.
Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.
Entries are printed in The Scarborough News issues of Thursdays 4th, 11th and 18th October, and are also featured below, so you can vote for your favourite.
So who deserves to win the coveted title? The winner will receive a trophy and certificate, and two runners-up will receive certificates.
To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of The Scarborough News of 4th, 11th or 18th October and return the coupon in it. Closing date for votes is Friday 26 October.
Terms and conditions are printed in the newspaper.
VOTE FOR ONE OF THE CHIPPIES:
Alleyways Fish & Chip Shop
38 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough
Bamfords Chippy
27 Sandside, Scarborough
Cappleman’s Fish & Chips
33 Raleigh Street, Scarborough
Captains Table
2 Cross Hill, Hunmanby
Cayton Fisheries
94 Main Street, Cayton
CJ’s Fish & Chips
46 Murray Street, Filey
Coble Landing Fish & Chips
Coble Landing, Filey
Cross Gates Fish & Chips
Curlew Drive, Scarborough
Dean’s @ Northway
86 Northway, Scarborough
Dicky Bees
4 Mitford Street, Filey
East Ayton Fisheries
33 Main Street, East Ayton
First Catch Fish & Chips
49 Sandside, Scarborough
First Catch Fish & Chips
16 Belle Vue Crescent, Filey
Fish & Chips @ Snainton
23 High Street, Snainton
Foxhound Inn & Fisheries
Main Street, Flixton
Hanover Road Fish & Chips
14 Hanover Road, Scarborough
Harpers Fish & Chips
Spital Road, Staxton
High Street Fish & Chips
8 High Street, Eastfield
Hileys Fish & Chips
45 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough
Inghams Fish Restaurant
38a Belle Vue Street Filey
Leeds Fisheries
35 Eastborough, Scarborough
Lifeboat Fish Bar
76 Eastborough, Scarborough
Manham Hill Fisheries
50 Manham Hill, Eastfield
Marks Fish & Chips
72 Castle Road, Scarborough
Molly’s Fish & Chips
9 Eastborough, Scarborough
Mother Hubbard’s
43a Westborough, Scarborough
Newlands Park Fisheries
54 Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough
Papa’s Fish & Chips
23 Foreshore Road, Scarborough
Papa’s Fish & Chips
Market Lane, Eastfield
Princess Fish & Chips
26 Eastborough, Scarborough
Ramshill Fisheries
21 Ramshill Road, Scarborough
Rennards
81 Castle Road, Scarborough
Silks Fish & Chips @ The Croft
2 The Croft, Scarborough
Simpson’s Fish & Chips
92 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough
Smallfry
52 North Street, Scarborough
Steve’s Plaice
3 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough
Swifts
55 Dean Road, Scarborough
The Anchor Fish & Chips
37 Sandside, Scarborough
The Brown Room
5 Union Street, Filey
The Fish & Chip Shop
1 East Pier, Scarborough
The Fishpan
28a Foreshore Road, Scarborough
The Tunny Club
1 Sandgate, Scarborough
Wackers
1 Vernon Road, Scarborough
Winking Willy’s Fish & Chips
10 Sandside, Scarborough