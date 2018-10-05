`

Which is the best fish & chip shop in Scarborough ? You decide

Which chippy is the best ?
We are on the look-out to find the best chippy of 2018 in the Scarborough and Filey area.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

Entries are printed in The Scarborough News issues of Thursdays 4th, 11th and 18th October, and are also featured below, so you can vote for your favourite.

So who deserves to win the coveted title? The winner will receive a trophy and certificate, and two runners-up will receive certificates.

To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of The Scarborough News of 4th, 11th or 18th October and return the coupon in it. Closing date for votes is Friday 26 October.

Terms and conditions are printed in the newspaper.

VOTE FOR ONE OF THE CHIPPIES:

Alleyways Fish & Chip Shop
38 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

Bamfords Chippy
27 Sandside, Scarborough

Cappleman’s Fish & Chips
33 Raleigh Street, Scarborough

Captains Table
2 Cross Hill, Hunmanby

Cayton Fisheries
94 Main Street, Cayton

CJ’s Fish & Chips
46 Murray Street, Filey

Coble Landing Fish & Chips
Coble Landing, Filey

Cross Gates Fish & Chips
Curlew Drive, Scarborough

Dean’s @ Northway
86 Northway, Scarborough

Dicky Bees
4 Mitford Street, Filey

East Ayton Fisheries
33 Main Street, East Ayton

First Catch Fish & Chips
49 Sandside, Scarborough

First Catch Fish & Chips
16 Belle Vue Crescent, Filey

Fish & Chips @ Snainton
23 High Street, Snainton

Foxhound Inn & Fisheries
Main Street, Flixton

Hanover Road Fish & Chips
14 Hanover Road, Scarborough

Harpers Fish & Chips
Spital Road, Staxton

High Street Fish & Chips
8 High Street, Eastfield

Hileys Fish & Chips
45 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough

Inghams Fish Restaurant
38a Belle Vue Street Filey

Leeds Fisheries
35 Eastborough, Scarborough

Lifeboat Fish Bar
76 Eastborough, Scarborough

Manham Hill Fisheries
50 Manham Hill, Eastfield

Marks Fish & Chips
72 Castle Road, Scarborough

Molly’s Fish & Chips
9 Eastborough, Scarborough

Mother Hubbard’s
43a Westborough, Scarborough

Newlands Park Fisheries
54 Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough

Papa’s Fish & Chips
23 Foreshore Road, Scarborough

Papa’s Fish & Chips
Market Lane, Eastfield

Princess Fish & Chips
26 Eastborough, Scarborough

Ramshill Fisheries
21 Ramshill Road, Scarborough

Rennards
81 Castle Road, Scarborough

Silks Fish & Chips @ The Croft
2 The Croft, Scarborough

Simpson’s Fish & Chips
92 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

Smallfry
52 North Street, Scarborough

Steve’s Plaice
3 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough

Swifts
55 Dean Road, Scarborough

The Anchor Fish & Chips
37 Sandside, Scarborough

The Brown Room
5 Union Street, Filey

The Fish & Chip Shop
1 East Pier, Scarborough

The Fishpan
28a Foreshore Road, Scarborough

The Tunny Club
1 Sandgate, Scarborough

Wackers
1 Vernon Road, Scarborough

Winking Willy’s Fish & Chips
10 Sandside, Scarborough