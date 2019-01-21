Whisky distillery near Scarborough hosts Burns Night Supper

As it prepares to launch its Single Malt Whisky later in the year, Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery is hosting a Burns supper on January 25 (Friday).

The team at Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire will mark the birth date of Scotland’s famous poet, Robbie Burns, with a traditional haggis supper that will be accompanied with cask samples and tastings of the distillery’s Maturing Malt, plus whisky from other distilleries.

Event organiser Libby Barmby hails from Scotland and is looking forward to hosting a Burns supper with a Yorkshire twist: “Burns night celebrations come in all manner of forms from big formal dinners with vociferous toasts to friends cracking a bottle of something tasty and enjoying each other’s company.

“This Burns night, we will be striking a nice balance.

“A respectful nod to the gregarious bard, but with the focus on tasting our whisky in the making and eating delicious food, complemented by a light dusting of his less serious pieces.”

In addition to pop up food events, visitors to Spirit of Yorkshire can enjoy guided

Tours of the Distillery and home-made refreshments from the Pot Still Coffee Shop seven days a week, all year round.

Spirit of Yorkshire was launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.

The pair have invested significantly to follow their dream of creating a Yorkshire whisky that doesn’t simply replicate Scotch. The distillery is a true grain to glass business and boasts some of the most impressive distilling equipment in the country, including two of the largest Forsyth pot stills operating in the UK outside of Scotland.

Tickets cost £25 and include a whisky cocktail to start, a two course supper and five drams of whisky and Spirit of Yorkshire’s Maturing Malt. They are available by clicking here or calling 01723 891758.