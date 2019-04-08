Whisky distillery near Scarborough to host Never Mind the Hogsheads quiz nights

The team at Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery is opening up its popular coffee shop for an evening fundraising quiz.

The Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby will host the first of its quarterly Never Mind the Hogsheads quiz nights, on April 19.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s Chrissie Queen, who has organised the event, said: “Quiz nights are always great fun and we have a unique venue with the Coffee Shop overlooking the stills, so we thought that we would add quizzes to our evening music and food events programme.

“Not all the questions will be about whisky and there will be plenty of spot prizes throughout the evening, with an exclusive distillery prize for the winning team.

“There will also be a raffle for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in support of friend of the distillery and cask owner, Matt Dugdale, who is raising money for his friend’s son.”

Tickets cost £5 per person and teams will comprise four to six people.

They are available from reception at Spirit of Yorkshire, you can click here or call 01723 891758.

Visitors to Spirit of Yorkshire can also enjoy guided tours of the distillery and home-made refreshments from Pot Still Coffee Shop seven days a week.