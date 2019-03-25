Whitby Beach Sweep set to launch first beach clean board in Staithes this week

Whitby Beach Sweep will launch the very first #2minutebeachclean Board in Staithes, this Wednesday.

A short mini sweep will also take place on and around the beach with locals in the area.

The #2minutebeachclean board is an A frame that houses litter picks, gloves and bags so that litter can be removed from both the beach and surrounding area.

It will be located at the top of the steps on The Staith.

The idea is that locals and visitors alike use the equipment provided to do a beach clean.

You can then take a quick snap on your phone of what you’ve found and upload it to social media using the hashtags #2minutebeachclean and #whitbybeachsweep - this allows organisers to keep tabs on the offending items being washed up or left behind.

You then dispose of your rubbish in the council bin on The Staith, recycling what you can at home and then pop all of the gloves, litter picks and bags back in the board ready for the next person to use.

Geri Sharrock said: “We fundraised through donations for the first beach clean board in Whitby last year and have noticed a reduction in litter since placing it by the pier.

“It has also created an influx in awareness from both visitors and locals.

“We have been fortunate enough to obtain funding this year for the Staithes board as well as another one for Whitby and and a first for Runswick Bay through The Moor to Sea project - this is a Coastal Communities Fund funded project that is managed by the North York Moors National Park.

“They’ve been a tremendous support and we are incredibly grateful for the time and money they’ve invested in the initiative.”

Geri thanks Staithes Parish Council and the harbour commissioners for supporting the arrival of the board.

The beach sweep gets under way on Wednesday at 5.30pm.