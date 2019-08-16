Whitby Coastguard and lifeboat called to reports of swimmer in difficulty near West Pier

Whitby Coastguard team and RNLI inshore lifeboat responded to a call expressing concern for a swimmer near West Pier last night.

At around 6pm on Thursday August 15, the two teams were tasked by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre in response to a 999 call about a swimmer close to the West pier in Whitby who looked to be in difficulty.

Upon arrival at the scene, members of the Coastguard team sought to identify the location of the swimmer and guide the lifeboat into the area whilst other team members prepared to make an immediate rescue from the water should it be necessary.

The swimmer had been out as far as the end of the West Pier extension and was now making their way back to shore.

They were able to exit the water unaided and stated they had not been in any difficulty.

Coastguards verified that the individual did not need any assistance and gave some safety advice regarding the strong tidal currents and a rip current which exist in the area close to the West Pier.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Thankfully on this occasion, the services of ourselves and the RNLI were not required.

"However, it is worth underlining that the caller did exactly the right thing. If you suspect someone is in trouble, knowing which service to call and doing so early saves lives. We would always rather be called out to check that all is well.

"Remember if you or someone you see is in trouble on the sea, shore or cliffs around our coastline call 999 ask for the coastguard."