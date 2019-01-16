Whitby Coastguard called out to vessel taking on a significant amount water

Whitby Coastguard Team were tasked with a vessel taking on a significant amount of water this morning.

Humber Coastguard Operations Centre requested the team and Whitby RNLI's ALB at 10.10am after reports of the vessel was reported taking on water.

The team found the boat was low in the water and used a portable pump aboard to alleviate the situation. It was scorted back into Whitby Harbour by the RNLI ALB.

A spokesperson from Whitby Coastguard Team said: "Coastguards and the Lifeboat liaised with Harbour staff regarding the best place to berth the casualty vessel. The vessel proceeded straight to the Upper Harbour where she could be taken out of the water for inspection.

"The vessel was met by Coastguards who took details of what had happened, details of the vessel and checked that all persons onboard were OK, which thankfully they were. With the vessel safely in Harbour all units were stood down.

"Remember in any coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."