Whitby coastguard involved in rescuing dog which had gone over edge of cliff at Runswick Bay
Whitby coastguard was involved in rescuing a dog which had fallen over the cliff's edge at Runswick Bay yesterday.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:26 pm
The Whitby team joined Redcar and Staithes coastguard teams who had been tasked by the Humber Operations room in Bridlington to attend the scene at 2.10pm on Wednesday July 14.
They had received reports of a dog who had gone over the cliff at Runswick Bay.
A rope rescue technician managed to retrieve the dog safe and well and reunite it with its owners.
The coastguard is reminding people to keep their dog(s) on a lead at all times when walking along a cliff.
If you see anyone in trouble on the beach or cliffs dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.