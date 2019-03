Whitby Coastguard were called to aid the search for a missing person in the area this week.

The crew was joined by Staithes and Ravenscar Coastguards, as well as Police.

Whitby's Inshore Lifeboat was also launched to assist the search.

The call came at 9.17am Tuesday morning from Humber Coastguard, to assist Police with a search for a missing person in the Whitby area.

The search shortly after the call, when the person in question was found safe and well.