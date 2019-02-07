Whitby company Baytown’s Coxswain coffee has right blend for RNLI

Whitby-based coffee roasters, The Baytown Coffee Company, has launched a coffee with the RNLI to help raise funds for the charity.

The new coffee, aptly named Coxswain, is a deliciously bold and smooth blend developed to help the charity continue to save lives at sea with a donation of £1 for every pack sold.

Based in Whitby, founders of the Baytown Coffee Company set out to launch a business which gives back to its communities here in the UK and overseas at coffee origin.

You can catch Baytown organising beach cleans, creating projects for local schools and hosting charity events.

Nick Hartley, founder and owner at Baytown Coffee, said, “Baytown Coffee’s aims are simple really. We love great coffee and doing great things.

“We are incredibly lucky to be based on such a beautiful part of the Yorkshire coast and, of course, the RNLI has an astounding impact on our community here.

“We are inspired by the bravery and dedication that all RNLI staff give, and we recognised that there was an opportunity to make a difference nationally.”

The Baytown Coffee Company hopes to raise significant funds for the charity.

Coxwain blend is available online through The Baytown Coffee Company’s website and retails at £5.50 per 250g pack.