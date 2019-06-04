Whitby extra care facility, which includes 72 apartments, makes progress

A new extra care facility that was proposed as part of the High Stakesby development in Whitby has moved a step closer.

Plans have been lodged with Scarborough Council for the development at Sneaton Castle, which will see more than 240 new homes built when it is completed.

The extra care facility was part of the original plans and the details have now been put out to consultation.

The documents submitted to the council state: “This planning application seeks to provide 72 Extra Care apartments accommodation for the frail elderly with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping, typically over 80 years of age, with the aim of maintaining their independence via a wide range of communal facilities and care packages tailored to their individual needs as frailty increases through later life.

“This is a much-specialised form of accommodation, which is currently limited within Whitby.

“The application is made by YourLife and Somerset Care, the market leaders in the provision of leasehold extra care accommodation for older people.”

Whitby Civic Society has welcomed the application, though it has asked that the existing stone walls on the boundary with Castle Road be maintained and that a new pedestrian crossing is created.