Whitby family overwhelmed by support after their son's accident in Thailand

A Whitby family have been left “completely overwhelmed” by the support shown after their son was left hospitalised in Thailand.

Sam Broadley, who was on holiday in Thailand, was involved in an accident on Sunday evening and taken to hospital due to his injuries.

However, the family will have to pay for Sam’s treatment as his insurance is invalid.

Michelle Broadley, Sam’s mum, said: “From what I know at the minute, Sam was on a moped out there and hit a really high kerb and came off it.

“They all hire mopeds there but the roads are really uneven and the kerbs are really high.

“Someone found him and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. We don’t even know who found him but thank God they did.”

The 21-year-old had a bleed on the brain and was taken to intensive care when he was admitted to hospital.

Michelle added: “His brother Adam, his girlfriend and his friend were called to say Sam was in hospital and they all went straight to see him. When we got the call it was all just a blur for me.

“My husband was on the phone and I was just hysterical.”

The family, who live on York Terrace, later discovered Sam’s holiday insurance was invalid as he had not held a motorcycle licence for three years.

“Even though he’s had a driving license since he was 19 his insurance is null and void,” Michelle added.

Sam’s condition is improving since the accident and his friend Robert has been helping him in the hospital.

On Tuesday, RNLI lifeguard Sam said: “My brain scan came back positive today as there is only one air bubble left after the bleed which will go within a few days.

"I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from everyone I know. I’m not only feeling lucky to be alive but also extremely lucky to have such thoughtful friends and loving family around me.

“It’s times like this that you appreciate everyone in your life so I want to thank every individual from the Whitby clan, my Scarborough friends and my best mates at Leeds Beckett University for being supportive and giving me strength to come through.

“Now I’m on the mend I’m looking forward to being home in a couple of weeks.”

Adam Broadley, Sam’s brother, had to return home earlier in the week and was “devastated to leave him”.

Parents Michelle and Robert Broadley flew out to Thailand on Tuesday to be with their son.

A Justgiving page has been set up to help raise money for the cost of Sam’s medical bills and flights. Donations can be made here.

The Met and First In are also organising a fundraiser on Sunday December 9, 1-6pm, in The Met Ballroom to help raise some money.

Organiser Justin Bray has asked on the Justgiving page for any raffle or auction items, entertainment and anything to help pay for the hospital fees.

Michelle said: “We are looking at thousands and don’t know how long we will have to stay there. The cheapest flights we could get there is £1,000 so we have to forget work and everything and just go.”

More than £2,000 has already been raised online to help towards the cost of Sam’s treatment.