Whitby favourites Sixties tribute band Five Divide play Malton venue - how to get tickets

Now in their 25th Anniversary Year, you can catch Five Divide at the Milton Rooms, Malton, in a relaxed cabaret-style setting with plenty of space to dance.

The band has played shows across the whole of the UK as support to a host of well-known 60's/70's bands including Showaddywaddy, Slade and The Searchers.

The band has also backed Tricia Penrose (Heartbeat) and Ray Lewis (The Drifters).

Experience and enjoy the authentic sounds of the 60's and expect a wealth of favourites by The Beatles, The Hollies, The Searchers, The Rolling Stones, The Shadows and many more.

The band is at the Milton Rooms on Saturday April 6. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets £7.50

Buy online http://www.themiltonrooms.com/ or phone 01653 696240.