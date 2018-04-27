Whitby Goth Weekend is here!

They’re back! Whitby Goth Weekend is up and running, with an array of colourful characters already in town ready to celebrate the unique spectacle.

The main attraction of the weekend is the live music at Whitby Pavilion on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Whitby Goth Weekend. Picture Ross Parry/Ceri Oakes.

The line-up for this month includes: Rayguns Look Real Enough, Dr Haze’s Freak Show From the Circus of Horrors, Desmond O’Connor, 1919, Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic, The Last Cry and Aurelio Voltaire.

The bizarre bazaar alternative market pitches up at various locations around town, including the pavilion where you can learn more about the weekend at a meeting held today at 11am.

On Saturday the search is on to find the alternative model of the year. Entrants will be put to the test in a series of photo-shoot sessions, running from noon to 5pm at the pavilion.

For something a bit different, on Sunday head to Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground to watch Real Gothic FC take on Stokoemotiv Whitby, all in aid of charity. The game kicks off at 2pm, with doors open from 1pm. Entry is £1, with funds raised going towards three charities – The Willow Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages and WHISH.

Send us your pictures from the weekend to editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk and find us on social media: @gazetteinwhitby.

