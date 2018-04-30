Whitby man arrested after brawl in town centre

Police in Whitby are asking for the public to come forward as they investigate a fight in the town in the early hours of yesterday.

A number of people were caught up in the brawl where the suspect assaulted a 54-year old local man by punching him in the face and another man by landing a number of punches to his head and body.

The man punched in the face was knocked unconscious and taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

A 23-year-old man from Whitby was arrested at the scene and later bailed pending further enquiries.

Issuing an appeal for information tonight (Monday) following the incident on Wellington Road at around 1.35am on Sunday April 29, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward. Additionally, it is believed the suspect assaulted a number of other people immediately prior to the incident in which the victim was knocked unconscious. We urge those people to come forward."

He is described as white, aged 23, 6ft 2in tall , medium build, with short brown hair . He was wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt with thin vertical white stripes, dark blue jeans and brown suede boots.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nick Durkin or email nick.durkin@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12180073336.