Whitby restaurant is allowed to expand into shop next door

A Whitby restaurant has been granted permission to expand into a vacant shop next door.

The Four Seasons Restaurant and its owner Hasim Targay have been granted permission to knock through from 14 Bridge Street to number 15 in order to expand.

A change of use application has also been granted by Scarborough Borough Council’s planning officers to allow number 15 to be used to provide extra seating for the restaurant.

The row of buildings in Bridge Street is Grade II listed but no objection has been raised to an interior wall separating the two properties being demolished.

Scarborough Council’s conservation officer noted that the wall “looks unstable and is probably at risk of collapse, a major concern as this could lead to the loss of attached structural walls, including the above residential properties”.

Supports will be put in when the wall is removed that will “safeguard” the buildings in the future.

Number 15 Bridge Street had been home to the Just Games boardgame shop.