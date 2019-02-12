Whitby set to welcome B&M store, at the site of the old Homebase

After months of speculation, Whitby looks set to welcome and new B&M Home Bargains store.

The store will be based at the site of the old Homebase on Stainsacre Lane, near Sainsbury's and the proposed Aldi development.

The site has been empty since Homebase shut its doors late last year.

The news comes to light after plans were submitted to Scarborough Borough Council in January from the chain to apply their signage to the building, despite denying in September that they had any plans to move in to Whitby.

The plans include installing one illuminated sign, along with a number of non-illuminated vinyl graphics on the outside of the building.

B&M have been approached by the Whitby Gazette for comment.