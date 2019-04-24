Whitby shop damaged following wheelie bin fire

A shop on Baxtergate has been damaged due to a wheelie bin fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident at 12.10am (Wednesday April 24) after report of a number of bin bags alight against the building.

On arrival, crews from Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay found that this was in fact due to a fire to a wheelie bin which spread to the exterior of the shop front. It also caused 15% fire damage inside.

The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally by a dropped light.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.