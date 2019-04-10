Whitby swing bridge to close to traffic and pedestrians for town’s two Goth festivals

The swing bridge in Whitby is to be closed to vehicles for the safety of pedestrians during two Goth events this month.

During Whitby Goth Weekend on Saturday and Sunday (April 13 and 14) and Tomorrow’s Ghosts on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 10am to 6pm.

Vehicles will be able to follow diversion signs for an alternative route between the east and west sides of Whitby.

The closures do not affect the use of the swing bridge by boats.

North Yorkshire County Cllr Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The safety of pedestrians and road users is our first concern.

“We expect that during the Goth events pedestrian numbers will increase to a point where it isn’t safe for people and vehicles to use the bridge together.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but safety must be our first consideration.”

During Whitby Goth Weekend, BBC Travel Show will be in the town to film a piece about the alternative model of the year contest, which is on at Whitby Rifle Club on Saturday.

Later in the month, Dacre Stoker - horror author and great grandnephew of Dracula writer Bram Stoker, will also be in Whitby to share his unique insight into his famous relative’s inspiration in creating the mythical count.