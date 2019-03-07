Whitby Town council wins out in battle to name two new roads in the town

Whitby Town Council has come out on top over a battle to name two roads in a new development in the town.

Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee was forced to decide on the names today after the town council and the developer could not come to an agreement.

The two new streets are being created to house 38 dwellings on a site to the south and west of Sneaton Castle Farm, Castle Road, Whitby.

S Harrison Developments had suggested Castlefields Drive for the road known for the moment as Road 1, after the name of the development.

Whitby Town Council has had other ideas and wanted Road 1 to be named Claremont Drive after the name of the lodge that was on the site prior to the building of Sneaton Castle.

For Road 2 the developer suggested Howe Close as an old map of the site from 1895 shows a road of that name nearby to the new houses. It has also said it would have been happy with Smugglers Close due to the town’s historic links with the illicit trade.

The town council, on the other hand, preferred Turnpike Close, as the area was known by that name in the past.

The planning committee decided, in the end, to side with the town council.

Cllr Andrew Jenkinson (Con) joked that it was wrong to ask Scarborough councillors to decide.

He said: “I don’t think we should be allowed to choose on Whitby because it will come to bite us on the bottom, we should just go with what [the town council] wants.”

Cllr Steve Siddons (Lab) added: “As there is an election coming up should we have a recorded vote?”

The town council’s names were chosen by a majority vote with one vote against and two abstentions.