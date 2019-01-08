Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary awarded £1,000 grant to improve work with seabirds

A local charity that cares for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife has been awarded a £1,000 grant.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary have been awarded funds by Sea-Changers, a UK Marine Conservation charity, to help improve their work with seabirds in the area.

A spokesperson from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have been awarded a grant of £1000 by the UK Marine Conservation Charity Sea-Changers towards our work with seabirds.

"For the big move this Spring, our seabird facilities are increasing and improving so this grant could not have come at a better time.

"This year we are moving expanding the charity so the funds will be used for improved seabird facilities, pools and chick incubators for the orphans."

Last year, the charity rescued, treated and cared for 926 seabirds.

Sea-Changers' vision is for clean seas and shores and for marine species to be protected.