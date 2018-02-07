White staying with Boro

Tom White has turned down offers from the leagues above to extend his loan at Scarborough Athletic until the end of the season.

The Gateshead midfielder, who made his debut for Boro at Droylsden in December, was being courted by teams from the National League North, but he has opted to remain at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro boss Steve Kittrick is delighted by this, saying: "This is a massive plus for the club.

"Tom has done very well since he joined us and we are delighted that he's staying, especially as there was interest in him from the National League North.

"He is strong, gets about the pitch, good on the ball and he gives us another option in the midfield."