Who do you want to see return to Scarborough's Open Air Theatre for a second time?

Monday will kick start the announcements for the 2019 summer season at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, with the first of two coming at 8am.

But who will be there this summer?

Promoters Cuffe & Taylor confirmed that one of the two artists to be announced on Monday will be returning for a second time, promising that both are "music icons".

Many names have been suggested on our Facebook page, with Lionel Richie and Elton John heading up the speculation.

However, it's up to you - who do you want to see return for a second time to the Open Air Theatre? Vote now in our poll...