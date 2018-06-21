Who's been before the courts in Scarborough?

The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):

Charleen Ann Casey, 34, of Friargate: Community order and restraining orders made, ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £115 costs for one count of using threatening behaviour, one count of intent to cause harassment using threatening behaviour and one count of failing to surrender to court.

Craig James Uden, 29, of Royal Avenue: Community order made, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation on £54 for one count of theft while subject to a community order for seven previous offences.

John Leonard Frame, 40, of Norman Crescent: Community order made, curfew made, ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for one count of taking a vehicle without consent, one count of driving without insurance and one count of driving without a licence which authorises driving a vehicle of that class while subject to a suspended sentence.

Andrew Paul Ratcliffe, 27, of Church Street, Whitby: Dicharged conditionally for 24 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for two counts of criminal damage.

Jack Strutt, 18, of Larpool Crescent, Whitby: Discharged conditionally, ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £26 surcharge and £320 costs for two counts of assault by beating.

Robert Weatherill, 56, of Kingfisher Drive, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause that person unlawful violence.

Jorrell Jerome Byram, 20, of North Marine Road: Fined £100, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of using threatening behaviour.

Matthew Liam Dunning, 23, of Aberdeen Walk: Community order made, curfew made, ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of failing to comply with a notification order under the sexual offences act.

Lee Thomas Frame, 24, of Queen Street, in Filey: Fined £100, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of possession of a class B drug.

Kayleigh Smythe, 22, of Aberdeen Walk: Discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £20 costs for one count of criminal damage.

Paul Thomas Stevenson, 58, of High Garth, Eastfield: Discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £40 costs for one count of drunk and disorderly.

Aaron James Cook, 36, of Wheatfields Court, Eastfield: Fined £80, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of possession of a class A drug.

Timothy Nichols, 50, of Stape Road, Pickering: Fined £350, ordered to pay a £35 surcharge, £85 costs and given three points on his driving licence for one count of using a trailer that was not maintained in a efficient order and was also a danger to the public.

Lydon Craig Barber, 30, of St Leonard’s Crescent: Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for one count of drug driving.

Matthew John Porter, 42, of The Oval: Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months for one count of drink driving and one count of possession of a class B drug.

Rowan Eric Breckon, 29, of Dale View, Stainsacre: Community order made and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Karl Evans, 51, of New Queen Street: Fined £200, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of possession of a class B drug while subject to a conditional discharge.

Richard Alan Gell, 39, of Back Trinity Road: Restraining order made, fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of harassment.

Martin Edward Hardwick, 47, of Belle Vue Street: Fined £150, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of possession of a class A drug.

Zach John Bowes, 21, of Grove Hill Road, Filey: Community order and restraining order made, curfew made, ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for breaching a restraining order.

James Michael Worral, 21, Green Meadows Drive, Filey: Community order made, curfew made, ordered to pay a £85 surcharge, £85 costs for seven counts of criminal damage.

James Francis David Drydale, 22, of Bracken Hill: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for one count of assaulting a detention officer and one count of assaulting a police constable.

Matthew Robinson, 39, of Derwent Road, Whitby: Fined £375, ordered to pay a £37 surcharge, £100 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for one count of drug driving.

Paul Ludford, 47, of HMP Hull: Committed to prison for four weeks, ordered to pay compensation of £10.99 for two counts of theft.

Thomas Richard Eltringham, 31, of Mitford Street, Filey: Fined £185, ordered to pay compensation of £40, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage and one count of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause immediate unlawful violence.

James Robert Boyes, 37, of Dalby Forest Drive, Ebberston: Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining orders made, ordered to pay compensation of £400, pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage.

Lee Brian Noble, 43, of Burnside, Eastfield: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £75, and a surcharge of £20 for one count of criminal damage while subject to a conditional discharge.

Daniel Kelly, 32, of Lady Edith’s Drive: Committed to prison for 20 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for one count of intent to cause harassment using threatening behaviour while subject to a suspended sentence.

Sarah May Tulip, 40, of Northstead: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of drunk and disorderly.

Tony Watt, 24, of West Square: Fined £220, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of using threatening behaviour and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Sean Russell, 53, of Prospect Mount Road: Fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation of £200, ordered to keep a dog (a black labrador) under proper control and fitted with a muzzle for one count of being in charge of a dangerously out of control which caused injury.

Kenneth Anderson, 54, of Hay Lane, Scalby: Restraining order varied, community order made and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of breaching a restraining order.