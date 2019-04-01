Who Sci-fi Scarborough has booked as last-minute guests for the weekend's top event

Sci-fi Scarborough has announced last-minute guests for the event at the Spa this weekend.

Returning is Davros himself, Terry Molloy. He played the Dalek leader in Dr Who in the 1980s.

Terry will be based in Flynn’s Arcade with Sons of Skaro, so go and see him for a chat and get that selfie with them both.

The event is at the Scarborough Spa complex from Saturday April 6 to Sunday April 7.

British video game designer Charles Cecil, co-founder of Revolution Software, will be giving a special talk on the Saturday from 12.20pm till 1.10pm.

Charles will be indulging in the history of Revolution, adventure as a genre, and the games industry as a whole.

The Genie will materialize in The Regency Room at 3pm for two hours only, seize that opportunity people.

Standby for all kinds of jaw dropping information and facts from Scarborough’s very own Mysterical Genie, who knows all and see all.