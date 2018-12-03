Why North Yorkshire Police came up with a new idea for this year’s Christmas drink-drive clampdown

It’s the time of year when motorists are warned of the perils of getting behind the wheel when they’re over the limit.

But North Yorkshire Police is aiming its drink drive message at a different group of motorists this year – people who’d never dream of drinking and driving.

A drink drive arrest in Yorkshire. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Officers say despite persistent warnings in previous years, a small minority of drivers continue to ignore the message.

Every year in North Yorkshire there are approximately 100 people killed or injured in a collision involving a driver impaired by alcohol or drugs.

So this year, they hope law-abiding motorists can help them keep the roads safe by keeping an eye on friends when they’re out and about and stopping them taking to the road if they’re under the influence.

They are also encouraging people to pass on information about drink or drug drivers, as their month-long Christmas drink and drug driving campaign begins.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “No matter what we say, year after year we still catch dozens of people driving under the influence in just the first week of our Christmas campaign.

“Drink or drug driving is simply a stupid decision to make.

“So we’re doing things differently this year and aiming our message at those who have the sense not to do it.

“If you know the difference between right and wrong, you can help us make a difference.

“It might be by keeping an eye on mates when they’re out having a drink, or ordering them a taxi and making sure they don’t get behind the wheel if you think they’ve had one too many.

“Preventing them from driving in the first place could well save a life. Alternatively it could be by sharing information with us about someone who is drink or drug driving so we can stop a tragedy before it happens.”

Last year, a third of the suspected drink or drug drivers arrested by North Yorkshire Police had been involved in a collision.

Road safety partnership 95 Alive will be holding road safety events throughout the county during December.

During last year’s Christmas campaign, 137 drivers were arrested across the region on suspicion of being over the limit.

Of those, 83 arrests related to drink driving and 54 to drug driving.

If you see someone about to drink drive notify police immediately by dialling 999. If you have information about someone who you believe regularly drives after consuming alcohol or drugs, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to pass this information on to officers.